The Atlanta Braves’ Rotation Depth is Being Tested

No team in the National League has used more starting pitchers this season than the Atlanta Braves.

Despite having 12 different pitchers toe the rubber in the first inning, Atlanta’s rotation has performed relatively well. It ranks fifth in MLB in ERA (3.93), ninth in FIP (4.13) and fourth in strikeout rate (24.2%). However, it also ranks 14th in innings pitched with 357.0 and 25th in walk rate (9.2%).

So while Braves starters have done a good job of preventing runs, they haven’t managed to work deep into games all that often, putting some extra stress on the bullpen — which has also been solid in 2023.

Coming into the year, Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Charlie Morton were the known commodities, with spring training darlings Jared Schuster and Dylan Dodd earning the final two spots in the rotation while Kyle Wright was injured.