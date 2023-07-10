MLB All-Swag Team

Of the four major sports in the United States, baseball has always seemed to be a little behind football and basketball when it comes to swag. The connection to the proverbial culture has always seemed stronger with basketball and football. Why is this the case?

As a baseball fan, it has long felt as if there are more unwritten rules than actual rules. Instead of embracing the personalities of players, the game has tried to silence them and tell them to play “the right way.” That has been changing for the better recently.

Think about the players the NFL has had, like Deion Sanders, Cam Newton, and Terrell Owens, to name a few. The NBA has had J.R. Smith, Jason Williams, Allen Iverson and others. When it comes to Major League Baseball, the biggest name that comes to mind is Ken Griffey Jr., but we now have plenty of players who are expressive and play with swagger.

As a fan of the game, I have long been drawn to players that play with a certain flair and swagger, and this All-Swag team reflects that. This team is designed to be made up of players that are unapologetically themselves. They play with flair and personality while also carrying themselves with a level of swagger on and off the field.