Twins Split Bumpy Series in Detroit

DETROIT – The Twins came into Detroit having dropped four of their last five games. With a 4-6 record, they needed to get back on track during this important divisional series. Splitting the series was not ideal, but it was also far from the worst possible outcome.

Now, just fourteen games into the year, the Twins find themselves in a tough position. Riddled with injuries and numerous players struggling, it looks like it could potentially be a long season for the Minnesota Twins.

Yes, it is early, but this four-game set against the Tigers serves as a possible forewarning of what might be to come for this Twins team. Injuries, struggling offense, and good pitching were all major storylines this weekend in Detroit.

Minnesota Twins Injuries

The Twins have been struggling with injuries since spring training. Their injured list has been absolutely littered with key players.