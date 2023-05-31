Joe Ryan Has Earned and Rightfully Deserves an Extension

Joe Ryan has been incredible this year. In his second full season in the majors, Ryan has improved upon an impressive rookie year. Beyond just improving, Ryan has been one of the best pitchers in the majors this season.

Coming into the year, the Minnesota Twins had a solid rotation but not a great one. They needed someone to step up and be the ace in a rotation that was lacking one. Fortunately for the Twins it now looks like they have two in veteran Sonny Gray and their young star Joe Ryan.

Ryan has stepped up following a successful rookie campaign in 2022. This is to the delight of the Twins and their fans especially after acquiring and extending Pablo Lopez. Extending Joe Ryan could lock in a strong front two for the foreseeable future in Minnesota.

Ryan’s Elevation in 2023

Like I said, Ryan had an exceptional rookie year in 2022. A 3.55 ERA in 147 innings helped to establish Ryan as one of the better young arms in the league. His dominance has continued so far this season.