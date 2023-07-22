Milwaukee Brewers Trade Deadline Guide

As it currently stands, the Brewers and the Reds have separated themselves as the contenders in the NL Central. The time is now for Milwaukee to seize the opportunity and round out their roster in an attempt to make a playoff run.

Pitching Staff

Starting Rotation Bullpen Potential Returns From Injured List 1. Corbin Burnes 1. Devin Williams 1. Wade Miley (Elbow Discomfort) 2. Freddy Peralta 2. Joel Payamps 2. Brandon Woodruff (Shoulder Strain) 3. Adrian Houser 3. Elvis Peguero 3. Aaron Ashby (Shoulder Surgery) 4. Julio Teheran 4. Hoby Milner 4. Justin Wilson (Tommy John Surgery) 5. Colin Rea 5. Abner Uribe 6. Bryse Wilson 7. Trevor Megill 8. J.C. Mejia

Milwaukee’s pitching staff is not necessarily an area of concern as the August 1st trade deadline approaches. Much of that claim stems from the impending return of several key arms, but there is a plethora of talented pitchers on this roster.

Now, no contender could ever have too much pitching depth. And the Brewers have shown their desire to have as many reliable arms as possible to ease the workload of their A-team when necessary. So, let’s take a look at the current status of Milwaukee’s pitching staff, starting with their current bullpen construction.

Bullpen

As a team, Milwaukee’s bullpen leads MLB in win probability added (6.70), and by a wide margin. They’ve been essential in Milwaukee’s attempt to secure a division title, and the bullpen has been the highlight of their hot performance out of the All-Star break.

There is a palpable confidence from this group as of late, and it’s becoming clear what Milwaukee’s desired bullpen structure will look like come September.

The Brewers have established a three-headed monster of Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps, and Devin Williams at the back end of the bullpen. The grouping is shaping out to be an eleectric trio, and they will be heavily relied upon to shut out ballgames in the second half of the season.