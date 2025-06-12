What’s Wrong With Joey Ortiz?

What’s Gone Wrong for Joey Ortiz?

Despite his dreadful surface-level numbers, it’s not as if Ortiz is getting his doors blown off by opposing pitching. In fact, he’s striking out just 16.6% of the time, which places him in the top 25% of baseball. That mark is actually 3.6% better than his number in 2024.

Moreover, Ortiz is whiffing just 16.8% of the time, a mark that is in the 87th percentile of MLB hitters, and that number is actually an improvement from a season ago. It’s encouraging to see that he’s not getting completely outmatched in the batter’s box.

Ortiz has been a bit more aggressive with his approach this season, though. His overall swing rate is up nearly five percent, and his pitches per plate appearance went from 4.15 in 2024 to 3.76 in 2025. Furthermore, he’s expanding the zone more than he was a season go, but his chase rate is still right around league average despite the 3.5% increase.

Still, while there’s been a slight shift in how Ortiz approaches his at-bats, increased aggressiveness isn’t inherently a bad thing. The problem, though, is that he’s swinging more often but getting less out of those swings, largely driven by his lack of impact with the bat.

A Lack of Impactful Swings

Ortiz’s batted-ball metrics didn’t fly off the page last season, but he was doing just enough damage to be a productive, consistent hitter. This year, his more aggressive approach is being magnified by a drop in quality of contact.

Ortiz’s average exit velocity of 85.5 mph is in the bottom three percent of MLB and is a 2.3 mph dip from a season ago. Likewise, his hard-hit rate of 33.3% is in the 15th percentile of MLB hitters and is down over five percent from 2024. He’s also barreling up balls at a 2.3% clip, which is one of the lowest marks in MLB.