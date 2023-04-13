Early Season Panic Watch For Underperforming MLB Teams

The pitching is where more people seem to be worried, but it’s not for necessarily the expected reasons. Oddly enough the worst part of the rotation has been the top of it. Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola form of the best co-ace tandems in the league, but they’ve both struggled out of the gate severely. They’ve posted ERAs of 5.59 and 7.45 respectively in their first two starts a piece. This is unfamiliar territory for Philadelphia as they’re used to the consistent greatness of these two.

Wheeler looked better in his second start and his 2.92 xERA shows that he should shift back to his norm sooner than later. Nola’s command has been shaky but like Wheeler, his second start was progress and there’s no reason to doubt his ability to get back to his normal self.

The best starters so far for the Phillies have been Bailey Falter and relief pitcher Matt Strahm. These two have been excellent and Strahm has yet to allow a run in his two starts and one relief appearance. The continued success of these two arms can seriously help negate the struggles of some of the stars and both can be options to pitch out of the bullpen when Ranger Suarez returns from injury.

Matt Strahm, 92mph Fastball…and is fired up. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DJTYBsGuoO — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 11, 2023

The bullpen has been shaky to this point as well. Jose Alverado and Andrew Bellati have been elite and led the efforts of the bullpen. Alverado has struck out 11 of the 13 batters he has faced, which is ridiculous. However, the rest of the bullpen has been iffy, to say the least.

José "el Diablo" Alvarado, Annihilating the Side. 👿



11Ks in 4 innings this year. pic.twitter.com/mwmJih2ZI3 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 9, 2023

Last year’s bullpen ace Seranthony Dominguez has allowed seven earned runs in just four innings of work on the year. Offseason additions Gregory Soto and Craig Kimbrel haven’t helped at all with both of them allowing five runs already on the season. The bullpen unit is definitely an area of concern, but it should improve when Strahm rejoins the unit.

The biggest issue for the Phillies is the division they play in. This team is still good and there’s no real reason to worry about Wheeler and Nola after two rough games because they’ve proven themselves for years. However, this team could easily fall well behind the two division powerhouses if they can’t clean some things up.