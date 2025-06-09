How Long Does Michael Harris II Get the Benefit of the Doubt?

The 2025 season has gone about as poorly as imaginable for the Atlanta Braves, and the free fall has only continued as the weeks go by. When the offense shows up, the bullpen falters. When the pitching delivers, the bats go silent. It’s been a highly frustrating start.

Among the biggest offensive struggles has been Michael Harris II. He is currently slashing a career-low .237/.265/.343 with a .608 OPS and 65 wRC+. Simply put, it’s been rough.

The biggest concern for Harris has been his lack of plate discipline. To be fair, that’s never been a strength of his with a career 39.0% chase rate, and this season is no different with that mark sitting at 39.7% (fourth percentile of MLB).

Braves fans have seen far too many Harris at-bats end in strikeouts after there have been more balls thrown than actual strikes.