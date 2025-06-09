How Long Does Michael Harris II Get the Benefit of the Doubt?
After being earmarked as the center fielder of the future, Michael Harris II has struggled to regain form at the plate so far in 2025.
The 2025 season has gone about as poorly as imaginable for the Atlanta Braves, and the free fall has only continued as the weeks go by. When the offense shows up, the bullpen falters. When the pitching delivers, the bats go silent. It’s been a highly frustrating start.
Among the biggest offensive struggles has been Michael Harris II. He is currently slashing a career-low .237/.265/.343 with a .608 OPS and 65 wRC+. Simply put, it’s been rough.
The biggest concern for Harris has been his lack of plate discipline. To be fair, that’s never been a strength of his with a career 39.0% chase rate, and this season is no different with that mark sitting at 39.7% (fourth percentile of MLB).
Braves fans have seen far too many Harris at-bats end in strikeouts after there have been more balls thrown than actual strikes.
It’s fair to start asking the question: How long can Atlanta wait for him to figure it out?
Stats taken prior to play on June 9.
How Long of a Leash Does Michael Harris II Have?
If you know me, I tend to lean on the optimistic side. Harris owns a career slash line of .277/.316/.450 with a .766 OPS and is still only 24 years old.
Baseball is a game of growth and adjustment. Whether it’s the player’s fourth or 14th season, there’s plenty of room to learn. I am betting on Harris doing just that.
From 2022 through 2024, Harris consistently ranked in the 70th percentile or better in xBA, xSLG, xwOBA, and hard-hit rate. This year, he’s taken a major step back in each of those areas.
|xBA
|xSLG
|xwOBA
|Hard-Hit %
|EV
|Barrel %
|2022
|.268
|.460
|.368
|45.1%
|89.5 mph
|10.1%
|2023
|.304
|.490
|.345
|48.5%
|90.9 mph
|10.0%
|2024
|.384
|.461
|.312
|47.0%
|90.5 mph
|10.0%
|2025
|.279
|.418
|.265
|41.1%
|89.7 mph
|6.1%
There is no hiding his alarmingly low stats when compared to his prior three-year average. But how does bounce back?
Slow Starter
Harris has historically been a slow starter in his relatively short career. Across March and April, Harris owns just a .682 OPS with an 87 wRC+. May has been even tougher, with a career .545 OPS and 50 wRC+. In total, his first-half production sits at a modest .690 OPS and 88 wRC+.
But once the calendar flips to June, something seems to click.
Harris has never posted lower than a .743 OPS or a 100 wRC+ for the month from June through the season’s end. Overall in the second half, he boasts a .864 OPS and 136 wRC+. This is the Harris we all know.
Yes, it’s a small sample size across a young career, but this pattern is noteworthy.
As we enter June, it’s a storyline worth tracking. The Braves, and Harris, are hoping history repeats itself. The team could certainly use that offense right now.
Changes To Be Made
To me, one of the most fixable issues is his launch angle. Harris has a career launch angle of just 6.6 degrees and hits the ball on the ground at a 50.7% clip. This is a tough way to generate power and produce in today’s MLB.
If he can lift the ball a little more consistently, I believe results will follow. We have seen flashes of his gap-to-gap and home run power before.
With a long swing, Harris does have the capability to cover the entire zone and drive the ball to all fields. What he needs now is more trust in his hands and better selectivity at the plate.
These are not changes that can be accomplished overnight, but with the season already slipping away, the clock is ticking for 2025.
Defensively, Harris continues to be elite. He’s already posted +6 Outs Above Average (96th percentile) and continues to show off his 85th-percentile arm strength. He’s quite literally kept the team in games with his glove. That kind of impact shouldn’t be overlooked.
Don’t Give Up Just Yet
With team control until 2033, there is no reason to abandon ship on Harris this early. There’s no reason to even think about giving up on Harris this early. The tools are there. The makeup is there. The track record is there.
As the Braves fall 10 games below .500 and playoff hopes dwindle, this is the time you need to put trust in your core players. One bad season doesn’t define a player or a team, and it certainly doesn’t erase their future. Harris is too talented and too important to write off.
There are valid concerns surrounding Michael Harris II and the pressure is mounting. However, I am choosing to continue to believe in Money Mike.