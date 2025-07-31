NL East Rivals Each Make Big Trades for Top Closers at the Deadline

The first huge splash of the deadline was made when the Philadelphia Phillies acquired All-Star closer Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins.

As we were about to publish that…the New York Mets matched their division rival by acquiring closer Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Two huge moves by a pair of rivals trying to compete. This is what the deadline is all about, folks.

Jhoan Duran Traded to the Phillies

There we have it, folks! The Phillies have swung the first huge trade of the deadline by acquiring one of the best closers in baseball in Jhoan Duran.