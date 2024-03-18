Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 Season Preview

This veteran group of players will allow Roberts to mix and match as much as possible, especially late in games. Rojas may end up with 100-plus starts at shortstop while the two super-utility players in Hernández and Taylor will feature at just about every position other than catcher. Barnes will don the tools of ignorance for his 10th season with the Dodgers in 2024, making his the second-longest tenured member of the roster behind only Clayton Kershaw.

Miguel Vargas is also expected to contribute off the bench at some point in the year. The 24-year-old spent much of last season at second base with L.A. before being optioned to the minors on July 9 for the remainder of the season. Though he played more third base during that time with the OKC Dodgers, he went to camp at Camelback Ranch this spring to play outfield full-time.

Projected Starting Rotation

projected starting rotation rotation depth 1. RHP Tyler Glasnow RHP Walker Buehler* 2. RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto LHP Clayton Kershaw* 3. RHP Bobby Miller RHP Dustin May* 4. LHP James Paxton RHP Emmett Sheehan* 5. RHP Gavin Stone RHP Nick Frasso* *Injured

Los Angeles needed a club record 39 pitchers to get through the regular season and this year may end up being no different. The 17 starters they used was third-most in the franchise’s 140 seasons and tied for the most with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023 amongst the 12 postseason teams.

Considering it’s the second time in the past three years the team needed to use that many starting pitcher, President of Baseball Operation Andrew Friedman addressed the situation this offseason by signing or trading for an entire rotation. However, the Dodgers begin the season with the same problem despite the addition of these five starters.

Glasnow and Yamamoto are ready for the season a week early, partially because they need to be for the two-game Seoul Series on March 20-21. Glasnow’s objective is to prove he can stay healthy for more than 120 innings while Yamamoto enters MLB with the highest expectations of any pitcher before having never thrown even a single pitch in the minors.

James Paxton is behind schedule after watching his one-year, $11 million deal become $7 million guaranteed after an unspecified concern turned up in the medicals. Clayton Kershaw won’t return from offseason shoulder surgery until sometime in July and Ohtani won’t be on a mound for L.A. until 2025.