With Angels, Mike Trout Is Living Out Worst Fears of Cleveland-Era LeBron James

But James left the Cavaliers after years of the team coming up short in the postseason and proceeded to win four conference titles and two championships in four seasons with the Heat. Trout has remained loyal to the Angels into his early thirties, and for all his individual greatness, he hasn’t played in a postseason game since the 2014 season, when the Angels were swept by the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS.

The Cavaliers under James were always in the playoffs, and made an NBA Finals appearance in 2006-07, ultimately getting swept by the San Antonio Spurs. James and the Cavaliers regularly competed for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

But every year, it became clear in the postseason that a supporting cast that featured the likes of Anderson Varejão, Mo Williams, Drew Gooden and Daniel Gibson wasn’t anything close to a championship-caliber group, it was just being propped up by a legendary star in James. In James’ first season with the Heat, the Cavaliers went 19-63, a year after LeBron had led them to a 61-21 record.

One all-time great — or even two, in the case of the Angels — doesn’t guarantee team success in baseball the same way it does in the NBA, where there are only five players on the court for each team. But as the all-time great tweet goes, every time Trout and Ohtani seemed to deliver historic production, an underwhelming supporting cast around them never ceased to waste it.

every time I see an Angels highlight it's like "Mike Trout hit three homes runs and raised his average to .528 while Shohei Ohtani did something that hasn't been done since 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle of the 1921 Akron Groomsmen, as the Tigers defeated the Angels 8-3" — ℳatt (@matttomic) May 18, 2021

Additionally, James had the fear of his body beginning to break down in his early thirties, while he had spent his prime years on a team with no real chance to help him get over the hump and win a championship, or perhaps even multiple titles. Trout has posted a .962 OPS over the last three seasons, so he’s remained a superstar when healthy. But it would be impossible to ignore some cracks in the armor, as Trout has played just 237 of a possible 486 games over the past three years.

In many ways, Trout is living out the worst fears that James had when he became a free agent in his mid-twenties. And what’s more, while James was criticized by many at the time for his perceived lack of loyalty to the Cavaliers, Trout isn’t treated as a hero for sticking things out with the team that drafted him.