Fantasy Baseball Targets: 2024 League Winners

Lawrence Butler – OF

At this point in the season, it’s hard to find a leadoff hitter who hits for power and can steal bases. Fortunately, Butler owns all three of those characteristics.

Yes, he is currently in the middle of a torrid streak at the plate, but those attributes would have me interested even if he was playing just alright. The advantage of adding a leadoff hitter to your lineup is that it only gives you more chances to strike.

I understand the Oakland Athletics lineup is not the greatest 1-9, but if you look at their 1-5 hitters, it’s really not bad at all. After Butler, it’s Andujar, Bleday, Rooker, and Langeliers. Andujar is hitting .286 while Rooker and Langeliers have popped 26 and 20 home runs, respectively.

In fact, the A’s led the AL in almost all offensive categories in July. No AL team had more home runs or runs scored, and no AL team had a higher OPS.

Last season in 89 games between Double-A and Triple-A, Butler hit 15 homers while thieving 21 bags with an .825 OPS. If he can come close to replicating those numbers in the majors (and he’s off to a good start), he could be a big help to your outfield.

Nobody on the current waiver wire has more upside than this guy.