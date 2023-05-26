Clayton Kershaw Is Still Incredible

The year is 2035, and Clayton Kershaw just finished 3rd in NL Cy Young voting. Ok, maybe I’m exaggerating how long Kershaw can play, but we’re witnessing absolute greatness from the best pitcher of this generation and one of the greatest left-handers of all time.

Kershaw has been in the league for 16 years now, and while injuries have hampered him at times, he’s remained an elite pitcher and continues to amaze the baseball world. At 35 years old, he’s doing things this season that he hasn’t in years, and that’s despite the serious decline in velocity he has seen over the past five or so seasons.

Earlier in his career, Kershaw was a pitcher that relied heavily upon his fastball, as he used it over 70% of the time in the early years of his career and continued to utilize it 50%-60% of the time during the peak of his soon-to-be Hall of Fame career. However, at this stage in his career, he uses the fastball just under 40% of the time due to a slider that feels like it has continued to improve every year. He’s maintained a consistent 15%-18% usage of his famous curveball but throws the slider more than the fastball now, as he’s employed that pitch 44% of the time this season.

Most Swings And Misses Slider 2023 Season



1. Clayton Kershaw – 97

2. Spencer Strider – 83

3. Dylan Cease – 74

4. Hunter Greene, Reid Detmers – 73 pic.twitter.com/5ZlY9XoAAR — Inside Edge (@IE_MLB) May 22, 2023

Kershaw’s been able to do what many are never able to: adjust and change in a fluid way as his body does the same. This season, opposing hitters are hitting .304 against his fastball, but it frankly hasn’t even mattered that much. His slider has produced a -5 run value (per Baseball Savant), while his curveball is currently at -2 this season. Furthermore, while hitters are connecting with the fastball, they aren’t doing enough with it due to his command and feel for the zone.