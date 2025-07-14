Key Pieces of the Reds’ Lineup Have Turned a Corner

The Cincinnati Reds are fighting hard to stay in the National League Wild Card race through the next couple of weeks to guarantee they will be buyers at the July 31 trade deadline.

Coming away from an offseason in which the Reds made supposedly small additions offensively in Austin Hays, Gavin Lux, and Jose Trevino, this front office was banking on its young guys to return to health and take a jump in order for this offense to really improve.

We know the story with Matt McLain missing all of 2024 and Spencer Steer having a down year, seeing an almost 100-point drop in his OPS. This front office put a lot of stock in those guys being big-time contributors to work alongside young star Elly De La Cruz (and the hope that De La Cruz himself could take another step towards superstardom).

Through the first two months of the season, those beliefs did not come to fruition. But, luckily for this squad, the last month or so has been a different story for McLain, Steer, and De La Cruz. One that, should it continue, should lead to the Reds buying at the end of the month.