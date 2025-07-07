Jonathan India Has Not Been the Answer the Royals Hoped For

Struggling in the Leadoff Spot

In 2024, Kanas City had some of the worst production in baseball out of the leadoff position. The Royals had a combined .604 OPS with only a .270 on-base percentage from their leadoff hitters. It was a putrid effort and left the bases empty far too often for Bobby Witt Jr.’s at-bats.

Adding India, who was primarily the leadoff hitter in Cincinnati, made a ton of sense. His career .776 OPS and .360 OBP from the leadoff position was the right fit for their needs. Although it does not work like this, the Royals essentially added .174 points to their leadoff OPS.

Like I said, it doesn’t work like that and we are seeing why. India has been in the leadoff spot for all but one of his games. Batting first, India is slashing .247/.331/.343, good for a .673 OPS. Is it still better than what the Royals had last season? Yes. Is it up to expectations? No.

India has been particularly bad in his first at-bat of games as well. Instead of being a table setter in the first and putting early pressure on the starting pitcher, India has slashed .173/.235/.253 for a .488 OPS. It’s a nitpicky stat, but when you start most games with a quick out, you can let a pitcher get in a rhythm.

India’s power was expected to take a dip after leaving Cincinnati, where he typically put up about 15 home runs. However, the dip is larger than I thought it would be. His ISO is currently at .096, and he only has four home runs, three of which came on the road.

Helping Against Lefties

India has not been a complete non-factor, as he is helping against lefties. Last season, the Royals slashed .243/.293/.379 with a .672 OPS against southpaws despite having both Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. on the roster. The need for improvement was clear, and India has provided a boost.