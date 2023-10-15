Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer Meet Again in the ALCS

Both made pit stops in New York on a $43.3 million per season price tag, before ultimately getting moved within days of each other at this year’s trade deadline.

When the Mets went from all-in on the Scherzer/Verlander pairing and World Series window, to all-out to sell them from prospects, the AL pennant race was more significantly impacted at the deadline than in most years before.

Other AL rivals, particularly those in the AL West, had to be concerned about the firepower these Texas teams were adding, but the real threat was always closest to home. When the Rangers moved for Scherzer, the Astros countered by adding Verlander.

For Verlander, this brought him back home, to an established dynasty he helped build. Meanwhile Scherzer joined a team trying to form their own dynasty, with a young roster that looks primed to win for years to come, who is looking to capitalize and get their first rings now.

It is easy for players to find motivation in a series like this, but when it comes to Verlander and Scherzer in particular, it would be hard to think either would have anyone else on their mind when they step on the mound knowing who is watching in the other dugout.

While they will both brush off any notion that there is a rivalry that exists, you are fooling yourself if two hyper-competitive all-time greats aren’t using that fuel to light their fire and find that something extra pitching on this stage. Especially considering the journey they went on this season.