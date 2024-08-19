Just Baseball’s Top 10 Hitter Power Rankings: August 2024

We have to give a shoutout to Fitzgerald, the San Francisco Giants rookie shortstop who has been mashing in 62 games played at the MLB level this season.

He’s been so good, in fact, that he captured NL Rookie of the Month honors for July – even though he only played 16 games that month. He hit .321 with eight home runs and a 235 wRC+.

On the season, his 14 home runs in 204 plate appearances are pretty ridiculous, too.

How much longer will Fitzgerald-mania last? That’s anyone’s guess, but it’s a matter of when, not if it will start to die down. His 28% strikeout rate and the 74-point differential between his actual wOBA (.415) and expected wOBA (.341) are key regression indicators. But we’ll enjoy the ride, for now.

8 HOME RUNS IN 10 GAMES



Tyler Fitzgerald is on a Linsanity run right now🤯 pic.twitter.com/wIkLXaeDaN — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 28, 2024

9. Ketel Marte (Previously: N/R)

2024 stats: 500 plate appearances, .298/.370/.560, 30 HR, .389 wOBA, 151 wRC+

Marte was under consideration for some of the prior editions of these hitter power rankings, but with his name now firmly in National League MVP discussions, it’s time for him to get his due here.