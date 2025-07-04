Just Baseball’s Midseason Awards

Last week marked the technical halfway point of the 2025 MLB season. Soon we’ll reach the official halfway point, too, when the best of the NL and AL meet for the All-Star Game in Atlanta on July 15.

To mark the midpoint of the season, the Just Baseball staff voted on the four major awards in each league: MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year. We weren’t necessarily picking the candidates we thought would win at the end of the year, but rather who would deserve the awards if the season ended right now.

Some of these were easy decisions, like the AL Rookie of the Year. Some of them were difficult – I’m looking at you, NL Cy Young. Then there were those I thought would be straightforward but turned out to be much more complicated. Ultimately, however, we were able to pick a winner for all eight awards. Here’s who we chose.

Stats updated prior to games on July 3.