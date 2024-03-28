2024 Fantasy Baseball SP Streaming Options: March 29 – 31

Fantasy Baseball SP Streaming Options

A.J. Puk (MIA) – Friday vs. Pirates

Puk is one of several pitchers around the league attempting to make the transition from reliever to starter. The Marlins are dealing with multiple injuries in their rotation, so the towering lefty will take the mound for the second game of the campaign. The Pirates are an up-and-coming bunch, but this still appears to be a favorable matchup for Puk in his pitcher-friendly home park.

If Puk’s spring numbers are any indication, his stuff is already in top form. Over 13.2 pre-season innings, he turned in a remarkable 1.32 ERA and 1.17 WHIP.

Perhaps even more impressive was his astounding 30.0 SwStr% and 23-to-4 K/BB ratio. Puk had a mostly solid season out of the Marlins’ pen in 2023, and though his workload may understandably be on the short side for a starter, he doesn’t require a ton of innings to rack up plenty of punchouts. A career 28.8 K% is plenty of evidence for that.

Jordan Hicks (SF) – Saturday at Padres

Sticking right with the theme of “relievers-turned-starters”, Hicks is also attempting to successfully accomplish that feat. And, just like Puk, Hicks is coming off a very promising spring that saw him piling up the strikeouts with ease. Across 17 frames in Spring Training, the rocket-armed righty recorded a 2.65 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 28-to-8 K/BB ratio.

Jordan Hicks's 7 Consecutive Strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/ZPj5IEojfL — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 26, 2024

Hicks’ first outing of the regular season will certainly provide a test against the division rival Padres. Yes, the Padres no longer have Juan Soto, but they still have several threatening bats. On the plus side, the San Diego lineup is quite right-hand heavy. Hicks has held same-handed hitters to a .543 OPS while striking them out at a 27.2-percent clip over the course of his career.

Another factor that could work in his favor is the pitcher-friendly environment of Petco Park.