How Jarren Duran’s Swing Adjustments Have Made Him a Star in Boston

Nine of Duran’s 11 home runs since May 15th have come on pitches on the inner half, contributing to what is nearly a 400 point difference in OPS. With a path more conducive to entering the zone earlier and staying there longer, he has been less pull-dependent in inside pitches and elevate more consistently.

Similarly, Duran’s production against velocity improved drastically, as his bat speed helps him catch up, but so does getting his launch position earlier. Over his last 57 games, he is slashing .337/.396/.518 against fastballs 93 MPH and above. He has performed fairly well against velocity since the beginning of 2023, however only a handful of hitters in baseball have been more impressive against heaters since the middle of May.

His ground ball rate on inside pitches dropped by 10% while his pull rate was slashed from by 47% to 32%. He’s still pulling the ball enough, but he’s getting much more bang for his buck when he does, exemplified by his 22 extra base hits over his last 56 games compared to just 7 in his 43 games prior. A bat that stays in the zone for a longer distance while traveling through it at a higher velocity looks like this.

Pair the wider contact margin with more athleticism and mobility in the box, and improvements against secondary pitches should follow as well.

The side by side below is a great example of how much more adjustable Duran can be. Now that he is more engaged with their back side, he is able to go down and get the slider and backspin it to center field at 111 MPH. Once weight shifts forward, lower half adjustability and overall feel for the barrel tends to wane, which can also result in it lagging behind him.

The difference in production against secondaries is striking with the batted ball data to back it up. He’s able to stay behind the baseball longer with confidence that he can turn around harder stuff inside while also creating more leverage in his swing on softer stuff that may have been a rollover flare off of the end of the bat in the past.