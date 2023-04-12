How Will the Red Sox Handle the Loss of Adam Duvall?

Kike Hernández remained at shortstop Monday night, but he will need to spend some time back in center field.

“He’s done it before,” Cora said. “It really doesn’t matter where he’s at. We need him to be an athlete, and whenever we need him in the outfield, we’ll use him.”

Rob Refsnyder will also help out in center, and he got the start Monday night. But Cora noted the importance of keeping Refsnyder healthy and not overusing him, so Raimel Tapia will see time in center as well.

With Trevor Story injured, the Red Sox’s options at shortstop are limited. On days Hernández is needed in the outfield, the Red Sox will have to turn to Yu Chang or Bobby Dalbec to play short.

Dalbec was called up Monday to fill Duvall’s spot on the roster. He had a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning.

Dalbec has spent most of his big league games at first or third base, but this season he’s been getting reps at shortstop and second base, another position the Red Sox may need help at as they shuffle everyone around.