How Much Concern Should We Have with Colt Keith’s Slow Start?

2025 Slow Start

Being a slow starter is not all that unusual and maybe Keith falls into that category. But, we will need years of a sample to size before writing off his Aprils. For now, we can only react to the information we have and go from there.

Through Keith’s first 12 games and 47 plate appearances he is slashing .171/.383/.229 with a 25% walk rate and 25% strikeout rate. The walk rate is great (more on that later), but the power is still lacking. With only two extra base hits, and an average exit velocity of 82.9 mph, Keith is not making the level of impact he needs to make in order to be a threat in the lineup.

Personally, I think Keith’s biggest hurtle right now might be mental. We are not seeing many “A swings” from him and he is not attacking pitches he should do damage with. One indicator is his bat speed.

This graphic, courtesy of our friends at Baseball Savant, shows Keith’s bat speed for each area of the zone. In order to generate power you need higher exit velocities which correlate with higher bat speeds combined with an optimal launch angle. To make this simple, the darker the blue the worse the bat speed is compared to other major leaguers.

Now, let’s take a look at all of the pitches Keith has seen this year and where the pitches land relative to the strike zone and how often he is swinging at strikes.

Keith has seen a lot of pitches outside of the zone which explains his high walk rate. However, he’s not swinging often enough on pitches in the zone. Now, this could be a case of working counts and taking 3-0 strikes, but there is also some truth in Keith being passive.