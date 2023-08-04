The Top 10 Prospects Moved at the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

DJ Herz – LHP – Nationals: Command woes have plagued Herz in his professional career, but he has been able to skirt by at times thanks to his swing-and-miss stuff. The 22-year-old has a plus-plus changeup and funky release point that helps his low-90s fastball play up. There’s plenty of reliever risk, but Herz should be a big-league arm in some capacity.

Ryan Bliss – 2B/SS – Mariners: One of the breakout prospects of the year for the Diamondbacks, Bliss cut down the whiff as he made the jump to Double-A. The former second round pick hit .358/.414/.594 through 68 Double-A games in the hitter-friendly Texas League and while the power is likely a bit below average, Bliss’s improved feel to hit, athleticism and defensive versatility is reminiscent of a Jon Berti type.

Hao-Yu Lee – INF – Tigers: Signed for around $500,000 out of Taiwan in 2021, Lee has really impressed with his feel to hit through his first two Minor League seasons. The power is closer to average, but Lee has a fantastic approach with good contact rates and the ability to drive the ball to all fields.

Devin Mann – UTIL – Royals: Another blocked Dodgers prospect, Mann has consistently put up strong numbers in the minors. Mann is another patient hitter with average power that he gets into in games. While he is an average defender at best, Mann can play all over.

Sem Robberse – RHP – Cardinals: A Future’s Game participant for the Blue Jays, Robberse has a trio of quality secondaries but has been held back by a below average fastball. If Robberse can see an uptick in velocity or improve the shape of the pitch, he could be a solid back e

Korey Lee – C – White Sox: Probably more of a placeholder until the newly-acquired Edgar Quero is ready to take the reins behind the dish, Lee is a solid defensive catcher, with a rocket for an arm. He may leave a bit to be desired with the bat, but at least offers some power. Lee should at least be a solid backup catcher.