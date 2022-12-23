Have The New York Mets Created The Best Infield in Baseball?

For the Phillies, Bryson Stott shifts to second base with the addition of Trea Turner, where his defense should be excellent but the bat is still a question mark. Playing on the other side of Turner is Alec Bohm, who has made great strides with the glove and has shown flashes with the bat, but still has to put it all together.

Rhys Hoskins can slug with the best of them, but he is also one of worst defensive first baseman in baseball. If we include the catcher position as part of the infield, the Phillies could separate themselves from the pack with J.T. Realmuto (same could be said for the Braves with Sean Murphy).

Speaking of teams with a great catching situation, the Toronto Blue Jays have a surplus with Alejando Kirk, Danny Jansen and top prospect Gabriel Moreno. Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are one of the best young tandems in baseball, while Santiago Espinal, Matt Chapman and Whit Merrifield round out a great infield. Only issue, is Bichette’s defense at shortstop, which is nowhere near either of Lindor or Correa.

The Guardians added Josh Bell to an infield that includes Andres Gimenez and Jose Ramirez, but Amed Rosario leaves something to be desired. All of this brings us to three teams who are at least in the conversation with the Mets for having the best infield in baseball.

San Diego Padres

Similar to the Mets, the Padres have signed a free agent shortstop to a contract that spans more than a decade this offseason. Xander Bogaerts is joining an infield that already features an MVP candidate in Manny Machado, giving the Padres a left side of the infield that rivals that of Correa and Lindor and might even pack a better offensive punch.

Bogaerts does leave something to be desired defensively, especially now that there will be no more shifting to aide his defensive metrics. He’s surrounded by elite defenders though, with Machado being exceptional at third base and Ha-Seong Kim now taking his great glove from short over to second. The move of Kim one spot to the right does the same for Jake Cronenworth, who will now be an everyday first baseman for the first time.