Giants Notebook: Matt Chapman, Willy Adames and Casey Schmitt

The discourse before the contest centered on the loss of Chapman who was placed on the 10-day injured list for right hand inflammation on Tuesday, retroactive to June 9. Diving back to first base on Sunday, Chapman jammed his throwing hand. He finished the game to ensure San Francisco’s 4-3 win over Atlanta to complete the three-game sweep.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but for him to have that kind of reaction, I kind of knew that — he’s pretty tough guy and he can take a lot of pain — so the IL wasn’t a surprise,” manager Bob Melvin said on Tuesday. “How long it’s going to be is still to be determined. He’s going to see Dr. (Steven) Shin on Friday in L.A. We’ll have a better idea how far it’s going to be, but it could be more than 10 days.”

The 32-year-old leads all Giants’ position players in wins-above-replacement, both bWAR (2.9) and fWAR (2.5). He’s hit .243 with 12 home runs and 30 RBI, but has come on strong as of late. Chapman entered Sunday batting .380 (14-for-36) with four doubles, three homers and five runs batted in over his previous 10 games.

How would the Giants replace such productivity on both sides of the ball? The boost from going to Coors Field might be more than enough during the three-game series.

Melvin acknowledged the environs in Denver being ripe to produce a long ball or two. When Chapman — six homers away from 200 in his career — hits a dinger, the Giants have won 78% (29-8) of the time since signing the club ahead of the 2024 campaign. Now, the team will need to find a different way to win.

“Every team goes through injuries, so we’ve actually been probably pretty lucky as far as injuries go this year, some guys are probably a little bit more valuable than others,” Melvin mentioned.