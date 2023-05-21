George Kirby’s Game Has Vaulted to the Next Level in 2023

He ranks top ten in baseball in both ERA (2.45) and WHIP (1.01), while also putting together a 2.56 FIP and a 2.97 xERA.

Kirby has gone six or more innings in each of his last seven starts. He has allowed three runs or fewer in each of those, and two runs or fewer in six of the seven outings. His most impressive start to date was seven shutout innings with a season-high nine strikeouts against the first-place Texas Rangers, resulting in a Mariners win.

So, how does he continue to do it?

It all stops and starts with his impeccable strike-throwing ability (96th percentile walk rate in 2022, 99th percentile in 2023 per Baseball Savant). Kirby has walked just four batters all season and has only hit an additional pair. This is one of many traits that intrigued the Mariners when they drafted him 20th overall out of Elon in 2019, when he walked just six hitters over 88.1 innings during his final collegiate season.

Kirby’s fastball has been far and away his best pitch in his young career. While it does not have breathtaking spin rates (averages 2220 RPMs), it is very firm in velocity. It sits in the mid-to-high 90s with the ability to touch triple digits (averages out to 95.1 MPH). Not to mention, he locates the heater as well as anyone, no matter which part of the strike zone it is in.

After posting a Run Value of -18 on his fastball as rookie, it already sits at -8 so far in his sophomore season (per Baseball Savant). Opponents are hitting just .208 against it with a wOBA of .237.