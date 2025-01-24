Does Scott Boras Only Win Free Agency When Dealt a Great Hand?

There may never be another sport agent like Scott Boras. A career that spans more than four decades, it is not far-fetched to say that Boras has been one of the most influential figures in the history of Major League Baseball.

From his start representing Manny Trillo, to Greg Maddux, Kevin Brown and eventually Alex Rodriguez, Boras has helped manage the careers of some of the greatest players of all-time. He has set and broken his own contract records countless times over, and even to this day, represents some of the game’s very best players.

His ability to get top dollar was on full display this winter, when he held a silent auction for Juan Soto, never letting the numbers leak on what each team was bidding, as if the 26-year-old outfielder was a piece of fine art.

Boras ultimately found the ideal collector for such a piece of art, with Mets owner Steve Cohen winning the final bid to the tune of $765 million over a 15-year deal.