Max Muncy’s Resurgence Snuffed Out by Third Base Collision

Over the past eight years, Max Muncy has been vital to the success of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has accrued 26.4 bWAR with a 127 OPS+ in 905 games with the Dodgers. Earlier this year, he tied Matt Kemp for 7th all-time in franchise home runs. While he’s been known to slump at times, his bat has been a consistent force nearly every year.

Beyond Muncy’s offensive capabilities, he has also been a reliable starter in the Dodgers’ lineup. He has played in over 83% of team games in six of his seven full seasons in Los Angeles.

The lone season Muncy did not do so was last year, when oblique and rib injuries sidelined him from May until August. Upon returning, Muncy played well and helped propel the Dodgers to a World Series victory.