Cubs’ Carson Kelly Has Been On Another Level At the Plate

Carson Kelly has been one of the best hitters, not just on the Chicago Cubs but in all of baseball, so far in the 2025 season.

Kelly ended Friday tied for 19th in Wins Above Replacement (1.5, per FanGraphs), racked up in just 23 games this season. He’s one of four players with at least 1.2 fWAR who’ve played less than 30 games. He’s the only one to play fewer than 28, showing just how valuable he’s been.

He doesn’t even have enough plate appearance to be considered a qualified hitter. Yet, he’s produced like the best in the game when he’s on the field. Here’s where Kelly ranked after Friday, among hitters with at least 80 plate appearances:

wRC+: 228 (second)

OPS: 1.211 (second)

wOBA: .504 (second)

ISO: .406 (first)

BB%: 20.2 percent (fourth)

K%: 11.2 percent (16th)

That doesn’t include some of Kelly’s counting stats. He finished Friday tied for 24th in home runs (eight) and tied for 32nd in RBIs (23). Sure, those rankings don’t look spectacular. But consider that all but six players ahead of Kelly in homers have at least 50 more plate appearances than his 89, and of those ahead of him in RBIs, all but four.