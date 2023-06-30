Could the Rangers Really Be the Best Team in Texas?

Over the last six years the Houston Astros have dominated the AL West. They have won the division five of the last six years, with the lone exception being in the shorted 60-game 2020 season.

Now though, the Astros find themselves in third place and five games behind the Texas Rangers for first place. All eyes will be in Arlington this weekend as both teams will square off for the second time this season. Will the Rangers continue to pull ahead or will the Astros rally back and prove they are still the team to beat in Texas?

The Rangers Continue to Rake

The Rangers have shown their hot start wasn’t a fluke. Offensivley they have been one of the best in baseball and lead the league in most statistical categories. They are No. 1 in BA, hits per game, runs per game, and OBP, as well as top five in the league in both SLG% and extra-base hit%. Their lineup is one of the deepest in baseball and they’ve proved their doubters wrong.

The Rangers haven’t had an All-Star starter since Adrián Beltré, Josh Hamilton and Mike Napoli all started in 2012. This year the Rangers lead all teams in All-Star starters, as yesterday it was announced that catcher Jonah Heim will start the Midsummer Classic, along with almost their entire infield with Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Josh Jung getting starting nods as well.