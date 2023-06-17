Josh Jung and Ezequiel Duran Have Given Rangers a Winning Core

The turning point for the Rangers has not been the established stars already in place. It is the young guns that are now hitting their full stride. Nobody more so than Josh Jung and Ezequiel Duran.

Josh Jung

Josh Jung had a bit of a tough go of it during his 26 game stretch throughout his inaugural big league season, slashing .204/.235/.418/.653. This was after he was sidelined for a large portion of the year due to a torn labrum while lifting weights last February.

Fast forward to now and the Texas Tech product has slugged 13 long balls, holds the third-highest WRC+ among all third baseman in baseball (131) while ranking fourth at the position in fWAR (1.8), trailing only Jose Ramirez, Matt Chapman and J.D. Davis.

Jung is destroying southpaws, hitting .328 with a .993 OPS. His hard hit profile has also proven to be sustainable, ranking in the 89th percentile in xSLG and 86th percentile in HardHit% (per Baseball Savant).

The most eye-popping jump that Jung has made from year one to year two is his vastly strengthened plate discipline. After walking just under 4% of the time while punching out at a 38.2% clip in 2022, Jung quickly put that in the rearview mirror. He is now walking just shy of 7% of the time and holds a strikeout rate of 26%, both of which hover right around league average.

And his defense does not lag far behind his bat. Jung has reeled in two OAA so far on the season, good for the 78th percentile of the league.