Rockies Notebook: Jordan Beck, Yanquiel Fernández, and Antonio Senzatela

Beck earned a place on Bud Black’s Opening Day roster, starting in left field and batting ninth. He went 3-for-20 (.150) over the first 10 games before being optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

From there, it only got worse.

Instead of taking advantage of the lesser competition and the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, Beck struggled just as much as when he was in Denver. Though his slash line of .143/.189/.286 across eight games may not have inspired much confidence for a promotion, Colorado recalled the 38th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft on April 19.

“That doesn’t surprise me. It’s just because I know he’s a good player, and I know he’s gonna come out the other end, which he is right now,” interim manager Warren Schaeffer said of Beck’s struggles with the Isotopes. “I’ve gone through that my entire life, so it’s good for him to go down there and struggle. That doesn’t surprise me that it happens to people. It’s a hard game. It’s a really hard game.”

Beck soon broke out from his funk with two home runs in the second game of a doubleheader in Kansas City on April 24. A homer in the first game gave him three on the day. Just 24 hours later and it was another two-homer performance, this time at Coors Field.

All toll, it was five long balls over two days. He went from zero to leading the team in under 36 hours.