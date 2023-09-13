CJ Abrams is Blossoming Into a Star For the Nationals

Even with the injury, it was difficult to call Abrams’ first pro season anything shy of a large success, and he was set to likely rejoin the Low-A club for his first full season in 2020. The pandemic-cancelled season affected players differently. Some thrived at the alt-site of their big league club (if they were invited), elevating their status within the organization.

A then 19-year-old Abrams did just that, working hard on his defense at shortstop as well as tapping into more power. While it is impossible to replace a full season of at-bats, Abrams made big strides working alongside the MLB club in San Diego, perhaps playing a large part in the team’s confidence in his ability to handle aggressive assignments.

As the 2021 season rolled around, Abrams continued to impress in Spring Training and was assigned to Double-A San Antonio despite only playing two games above the rookie level. A stiff challenge for any player–even a top-10 pick–Abrams settled right in, slashing .296/.363/.420 (112 wRC+) with 16 extra base hits, 13 stolen bases and just a 19.7% strikeout rate in 42 games.

Unfortunately, Abrams suffered a fractured tibia and sprained MCL after a collision at second base in late June, which would wipe out the remainder of his 2021 campaign. He showed up to camp healthy in 2022, standing out in a fairly large sample size of MLB Spring Training.

Abrams showed enough both offensively and defensively to break camp with the big league club despite only playing 76 professional baseball games, none of which coming above Double-A. While he exceeded expectations at every ambitious stop, the leap to the big leagues is massive, even for prospects on a traditional development path.

He saw action in 20 games, struggling to a .182/.270/.273 line before being optioned, debuting in a relatively unconventional way in Triple-A given that he skipped over the level altogether.