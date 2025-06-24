The Reds DFA Another Free-Agent Signing in Jemier Candelario

An ugly look from the initial signing to his departure, it was one that many fans saw coming. Not all, but some. Luckily, the front office has an opportunity to wash the bad taste away if they are willing to do what they usually haven’t: buy at the deadline.

What Went Wrong

Sure, injuries played a role to some extent with Candelario. After a slow start to the 2024 season, Candelario posted a .759 OPS in May and .893 in June before injury factored into a lousy couple of months and ultimately ended his season.

This season was more of the same. Only 22 games in, Candelario was slashing an abysmal .113/.198/.213 good for a (not a typo) 8 wRC+.

Once again, injury put a stop to the bleeding. During his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville, he hit .238 while striking out 28% of the time. Upon his completion, the Reds had to active or DFA Candelario, and they chose the latter.

Terry Francona says he hasn’t been able to get Jeimer Candelario on the phone since the club decided they would be moving on. Says he understands that part of it.



“It’s tough (decision), but I know there is an appreciation from ownership and Nick and Brad — they are trying to do… — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) June 23, 2025

The last sentence from Charlie in the above post is key: “Before the back injury, Candelario was having a “tough time” with getting less playing time. That played into the timing of this decision,” Charlie wrote.

By all indications, Candelario did not have interest in joining the team and not having a larger role than a bench bat.