Chris Bassitt Is Riding a Hot Streak for the Blue Jays

This offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays and right-hander Chris Bassitt came to an agreement on a three-year, $63 million dollar contract that was the club’s biggest signing of the winter.

For the Jays, they were reuniting Bassitt with his former teammate Matt Chapman while also adding a versatile starter who has eight different offerings and generates weak contact, helping bolster a rotation that included Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, and Yusei Kikuchi. For Bassitt, he would earn a cool $21 million each season for the next three years on a Jays squad that is looking to contend for the postseason after falling short in the AL Wild Card last season. Because he declined the New York Mets’ qualifying offer, the Jays will lose their second-round pick later this summer.

Joining a new squad will always come with high expectations, and Bassitt did not get off on the right foot with the Jays, surrendering nine earned runs and four home runs against the St. Louis Cardinals in his first start, going just 3 1/3 innings and putting forth one of his worst outings on record. Bassitt, who calls his own game via the PitchCom device attached to his belt, had this to say following the start, “We’ll go over all of it… Release heights, all that stuff, see if I was tipping, any aspect of it. We have a lot of people working that stuff, so we’ll figure out what happened. And sometimes you’ve just got to say they were a really good team and they beat the heck out of me today.”

Nolan Gorman goes deep again and the Cards have doubled their lead against the Jays 4-0! pic.twitter.com/ZebZS3qtRj — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 2, 2023

Chris Bassitt Has Found a Groove

Following that start, Bassitt would right the ship and find a groove to finish out the month of April, allowing just two home runs and 10 earned runs through 29 2/3 innings. He held batters to a .529 OPS while striking out 28, with 16 walks and a 4.21 FIP. The club won three of the five games he started (albeit with limited run support).