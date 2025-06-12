Drew Pomeranz Continues to Impress in Epic Comeback

Drew Pomeranz had not pitched in MLB since 2021 and has yet to allow a run this season!



15.1 IP

0 R

5 H

15 K | 3 BB



A huge pickup by the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/Y1yj7RcAwG — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 10, 2025

At 36 years of age, Pomeranz is continuing to baffle the opposition, but this is not exactly a new development for him. A look further back will tell you that he’s actually been quietly dominant for years now.

Let’s take a closer look at the enigma that is Drew Pomeranz.

Drew Pomeranz’s Unique Journey

Having been drafted on two separate occasions and debuting all the way back in 2011, Pomeranz is an arm that’s got a lot of unique experiences and mileage on his arm. He’s spent so much time throughout his career on underperforming teams and he’s also been an underperformer himself in many different instances.

After functioning as a swingman early on his career, Pomeranz became a full-time starting pitcher in 2016 and promptly made the All-Star Game for the first (and to this point, only) time in his career. He remained in the rotation until the second-half of 2019 when the Milwaukee Brewers tried him out in relief on a full-time basis.

The results were pretty jarring, but in the best way possible. Pomeranz, 30 at the time, responded by giving the Brewers 25 dominant outings that resulted in a 2.39 ERA with over 15 strikeouts per nine innings (his previous career-high was 9.8 in 2016).

Since then, he’s remained exclusively a relief pitcher outside of a few outings as an “opener”. He’s only made 90 total outings since August 2, 2019, which was the first appearance of his with the Brewers.