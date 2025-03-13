Changes Coming to MLB The Show 25

The wait is finally over. On March 18th, MLB The Show 2025 will be made available to the public. A yearly tradition that so many in the baseball community look forward to each year, this year’s release comes with new features and significant upgrades.

Before diving into the game, can we talk about the beautiful cover? A trio of young superstars – Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz, and Gunnar Henderson – share the cover in what might be my favorite to date. Not only is San Diego Studio highlighting the game’s young stars, but also showing love to small markets.

The cover design is great, but how’s the actual game? What is different and what has been improved from previous versions?

First, it is important to note that although the game is no longer offered on PS4, the game is offered on Switch, meaning it will not be current generation only. This gives the game some limitations that we hope will be different in the future.