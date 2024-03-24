Pros and Cons of MLB The Show 24: Game Review

Pro: In Play Camera Angles

In previous versions of the game a ground ball would simply go to the, say, third baseman and the camera would not move much as he delivers a throw across the field. While I was fine with this, the new angles are better. A grounder to second now has more of a zoom on second and shifts the angle towards the prospective of the first baseman. It might not be drastic, but it has a better feel to engaging the person playing the game.

Con: Player Ratings

I know you think your favorite player should be a 84 overall, but that’s not reality. I’m not even asking for bumps across the board, but some of these ratings are absurd, especially for prospects. Top 100 (or fringe depending on where you look) Connor Phillips is one of the worst rated players in the Reds rotation options. Same with Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who is just below a 70.

Yes, these ratings will be adjusted some, but of the few rosters I studied closely several productive big league players and promising prospects had to be personally adjusted to even give them a chance of hitting a baseball or throwing a strike.

Pro: Woman in the Game

Men are not the only people who play video games. If I can make myself a switch-hitting, 5-tool shortstop with unlimited range than I should also be able to play with a woman in the lineup. It’s a video game, let people create what makes them feel included.

Con: Overlapping Graphics

I’m not sure why, but I love the graphics that read “first career home run” or “18-game hitting streak” that appear after said events. However, I noticed the “and this one is gone” home run graphic overlapping the “first career home run” graphic. A small blemish that will be fixed but deserves a ding.

Pro: More Fluid Swings & Realistic Stances

You might have noticed that swings looks more fluid. They are not as choppy and have a smooth element to them, which is just pleasing to the eye. I also noticed more of the players batting stances (from what I have seen) are true to their real life stance.