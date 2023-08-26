Bryson Stott Has Been the Steady Heartbeat of the Phillies

He ranks among the NL leaders in hits, batting average, and contact rate. His sprint speed is in the 87th percentile, and his OAA is in the 98th.

Indeed, Stott is one of only six players with at least 10 OAA, 20 stolen bases, and a wRC+ above 110. The other five are all superstars (or superstars in the making). The Phillies’ second baseman isn’t quite on that superstar level, but with 3.6 FanGraphs WAR on the season, he ranks among the top 20 players in the National League. Baseball Reference likes him even better; his 4.2 bWAR ranks tenth, sandwiched between Corbin Carroll and Austin Riley.

Only eight players rank ahead of Stott on both leaderboards, and all eight will receive MVP votes this fall. Acuña, Betts, Freeman – you know who the guys I’m talking about. That’s excellent company to keep.

What’s more, Stott hasn’t just been good, he’s been consistent, a trait many of his teammates lack. He got off to a hot start in April and hasn’t ever taken his foot off the gas. Quite the opposite, in fact; he has shown meaningful signs of improvement throughout the year, reducing his strikeout rate, increasing his walk rate, and adding some legitimate doubles power to his profile. He’s been chasing less often and making more hard contact as time goes on.

Thus, Bryson Stott has been among the most valuable contributors in the lineup all year. He ranked second on the team in fWAR in April, third in May and June, first in July, and third in August. He has yet to have so much as a 30-game stretch with negative WAR. None of his veteran, All-Star teammates can say the same.

May was his only month with a wRC+ below league average, and even then, he had 12 RBIs, scored 12 runs of his own, and stole five bases to boot. Above all else, he puts the ball in play and finds a way to contribute. It sounds cliché, but this guy just knows how to put the bat on the ball.