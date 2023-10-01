Norfolk Tides Won the Most Unsurprising Championship of All-Time

The beginning of the game started off slow, but the tides soon turned after Colton Cowser obliterated a pitch to deep right-center field for a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the seventh inning.

GO-AHEAD GRAND SLAM



After going down 0-2 early, Cowser crushes a go-ahead grand slam 455 ft. to center field!



Cowser is flat out icy



Tides lead 5-2 entering the 7th inning stretch!

This game was chock-full of top prospect, not only for their respective teams, but in all of baseball.

Just Baseball Top 100 prospects/other notable starters:



1. Jackson Holliday (BAL)

28. Coby Mayo (BAL)

34. Colton Cowser (BAL)

45. Joey Ortiz (BAL)

83. Michael Busch (LAD)

94. Connor Norby (BAL)

Jorbit Vivas (LAD)

Jorbit Vivas (LAD)

Jonny Deluca (LAD)

The most impressive performance of the game had to be by Connor Norby, who hit a much needed two-run home run to provide the Tide with the insurance they needed in order to close it out in the ninth to secure their title.

Connor Norby launched a two-run bomb in the 9th, providing much needed insurance against an incredible Oklahoma City club.



Norby absolutely showed out in the Triple-A Championship, finishing 3-for-3, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Going back to the game that got them to the Triple-A title game, the International League Championship, the Tide were able to control it from the very beginning.

Jackson Holliday led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk, who then scored on Colton Cowser’s double the very next at-bat. Coby Mayo followed that up with a ground-rule double, and Norfolk grabbed a quick 2-0 lead on their way to the 7-0 victory.

After much ado, Coby Mayo is awarded a two-run automatic double to break the scoring open in the International League Championship!



He later scored, with the Tides leading 3-0 after one!

There was a lot of excitement about the Tide’s roster coming into the Minor League season. The hype surrounding them certainly lived up to the expectations that were set on them. It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise considering the Orioles continue to churn out top prospects at a pace that we have not seen in a very long time.