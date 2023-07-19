Behind the Seams Prospects Corner: Q&A with Rays’ Colby White

White: I had always all through college, all through high school, probably even little league, I would rather hurt and pitch than not pitch. I took pride in college or in pro ball in saying “Hey I’m sore but I can cowboy up and get it done. I’m available. I’m going to be close to my best even sore, even some fatigue and I’m going to help the team.” After having surgery and learning good habits and learning things to look for, things to not throw through…just kind of understanding what should be sore, what shouldn’t and then also biggest thing I’ve taken away from is listening to my body more. You know everybody wants a plan in pro ball and oh I need to do this today, I need to lift legs today, I need do arms today, I need to do this amount of arm care, and more so lately over the past it probably hit me around the nine or 10 month mark when I started having a few setbacks, I started realizing I gotta listen to my body more. My arm more specifically and not just cookie cut a plan.

Jared: As you have been pushing through the recovery process, who have been some of the biggest supporters during the recovery process? I know you have teammates like Cole Wilcox who have gone through some similar things.

White: My fiance, she does a good job of keeping me level headed because it’s mental warfare really. When you show up to the field every day and you can’t go out there and you wish you could and you do it for months at a time with one goal just to get healthy, it’s hard. My family they do a great job too. They try to keep me to where I don’t have too much downtime. I’m doing something. Don’t have much time to think. But yeah, Cole Wilcox. I’ve called him numerous times. I’m sure him along with others have been kind of aggravated because I ask way too many questions. But yeah, he’s A plus teammate, human being when it comes to that kind of stuff. I’m very thankful for him… I was around Drew Rasmussen in spring training and a few other guys who have had it a few times…For me, there is too many guys to name, to thank, but everybody’s been so supportive.

Jared: So what are the next steps for you in the recovery process? Are you close to getting back out there and throwing? What’s the next goal for you here?

White: I am at the live bullpens right now or batting practices. I pitched in one game probably a month ago down here in the rookie complex and I had something kind of irritated with my shoulder, just a little inflammation or whatever. But yeah, I’m at the live BP stage and then next week I’ll face hitters and games down here so it’ll be a more realistic look.

Jared: What was that moment like when you first stepped on a bullpen mound and got to throw a baseball after going through all that adversity and powered through the entire injury recovery process?