Ross Stripling Has Been Blue Jays Unsung Hero This Season

Looking at the Blue Jays Rotation

From Opening Day to now, an entirely different picture has been painted compared to what fans were expecting. Manoah and Gausman have lived up to the expectations, creating one of the best 1-2 punches at the top of the rotation, while both have been flirting with the Cy Young conversation for most of the season.

Berrios has shown flashes of the top-end starter the Jays were expecting, but has also given up his fair share of blown games, considered widely inconsistent this season. Kikuchi hasn’t found his fastball all season long and has been moved to the bullpen, with the fifth starter role really dragging the Blue Jays down this year and to top it all off, Ryu is out for the season (and potentially all of next year) after undergoing Tommy John surgery back in mid-June.

Ryu’s injury troubles forced the Jays to move Stripling to the rotation, a role the swingman is used to given his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Blue Jays.

Ross Stripling as a Starter

Since June 6th (when he became a full-time starter), Stripling has been absolutely dominant in the rotation, crafting a 2.56 ERA through 81.0 innings of work. He currently owns a 3.01 FIP and has struck out 69 batters compared to 11 walks, limiting opponents to a .209 batting average.

When Stripling is on the mound, the Jays keep finding ways to win, as the club is currently 11-4 since he took Ryu’s spot in the rotation and has won seven of the last eight games he has started. He did miss some time on the IL back in early August, but overall, Ross Stripling is having a fantastic season, currently authoring a 90th percentile chase rate and sitting in the 96th percentile in BB%.

Is Ross Stripling's changeup really that good?



Yes. Yes it is.



Highest Chase Rate Among Starters

By Pitch Type



Jacob deGrom Slider 54%

Zack Wheeler Sinker 51%

Kevin Gausman Split 50%

Ross Stripling Change 48%

Aaron Nola Curve 48%

Max Scherzer Slider 47%#BlueJays #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/vzQcp2nsvL — Chris Black (@DownToBlack) September 9, 2022

If the Blue Jays make the playoffs as a Wild Card team (which they are currently projected to do) it will be interesting to see if Stripling would be considered the third starter in the rotation behind Manoah and Gausman, or if the club would rather have Berrios in that role. Stripling could then be waiting in the wings in the event the game needs to be saved.