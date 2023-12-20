Joe Mauer Belongs in the Hall of Fame

Once again, the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot has come around. The HOF ballot is regularly one of the sport’s most polarizing topics, and this year looks to be no different. Notably, Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, and others will try to join the exclusive group of first-ballot Hall of Famers.

There have been 14 first-ballot Hall of Famers over the last ten years, all of them deservingly earning the 75% of votes necessary to enter the hall. In my opinion, both Beltre and Mauer should join that group this year.

Hall of Fame ballots are due in a little over a week, on December 31. As of my writing this, 27 ballots have been made public, which accounts for approximately 7% of the total votes. Mauer has been named on 23 of those ballots, putting him around 85%.

As more ballots come in, Mauer is likely going to be right on the cusp of the necessary 75%. Regardless of what happens this year, Mauer deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Let me tell you why.