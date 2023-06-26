Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Week 14: Pederson, Bradish, Garcia

SPLASH HIT 💦



Joc Pederson hits one to McCovey Cove to tie the game!!



(via @NBCSGiants)pic.twitter.com/WlnJEyXMo9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 21, 2023

We pretty much know what Pederson is at this point, and his platoon situation likely makes him available in less leagues. I say he’s an add, just keep an eye on the matchups. It’s worth it to have him even if you bounce him in and out of your lineup.

TJ Friedl – OF – Cincinnati Reds (7%)

2023 Stats: .311/.380/.468, 4 HR, 27 RBI, 12 SB

Friedl has an interesting profile. He does not hit the ball hard at all, but shoots gaps and finds areas of the field to produce enough for a good average. For the time being, he’s batting leadoff in a lineup that’s absolutley on fire which should help his run production.

TJ Friedl launches a 3-run homer to put the @Reds on top! 💥 pic.twitter.com/Nytlf7i9vT — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) June 20, 2023

An underrated aspect of Friedl’s game has been the stolen bases. Cincinnati has let him run more this year and he’s only been caught once. A deep league add, and someone who can really help in a pinch in a points league.

Kyle Bradish – SP – Baltimore Orioles (11%)

2023 Stats: 4-3, 72 IP, 3.75 ERA, 67 K

Kyle Bradish might not jump off the page to you, but he’s been sneaky good for Baltimore. All but two of his starts have been three or less runs, and he’s starting to understanding how to use his pitches better. Each of his last four starts he’s used his four-seam fastball less, a pitch batters have squared up.