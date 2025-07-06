Summer Scouting: 17U Champs North Carolina

Rojas is as polished as they come. An uber-athletic specimen with plenty of projection, Rojas is an elite mover down the bump with pristine arm speed from a deceptive arm slot that’s closer to sidearm. The ball explodes out of his hand, and his elasticity/flexibility is phenomenal. You won’t find many better deliveries on the prep scene.

Rojas grabbed 97 MPH early in his outing, flashing loud metrics on a mid-90s heater that projects to be a bat-misser. He spins it very well and locates well to both sides of the plate, though there were times when he got out of sync with his mechanics and missed gloveside. Given the arm speed and projection, there’s a non-zero chance that Rojas tickles triple digits in due time.

His secondary offerings are no slouches, either. Rojas’ upper-70s sweeper is a legitimate out pitch with tons of bite, movement, and spin. It’s a consistent weapon for both sides of the plate and batters of both handedness. Lefties tend to flail out in front when located low and away, plus he can backfoot the offering to righties. There’s making of a plus offering moving forward, especially in terms of the movement profile, though he did struggle to land it for strikes in this outing.

Rojas began to incorporate his low-80s change-up deeper into the outing and flashed above-average shape with feel to throw for strikes. It’s primarily utilized against righties at this moment, but it tumbles hard away from their barrels with good velocity separation from the heater.

Overall, Rojas projects to be the best left-handed arm in this class, and a case can be made for him to be the best arm entirely. He is committed to Miami.

RHP Denton Lord, South Walton (FL)

At 6’8 and 215 pounds, Lord is a towering figure with immense projection to his frame. However, don’t let the lanky nature fool you. Lord can move down the mound extremely well for someone of his size and age.