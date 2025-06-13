Playing Until You Can’t: Shane Tucker on Mental Health, Resilience, and Rediscovering Baseball

In the latest episode of On the Clock, Shane Tucker, a former FIU and LIU pitcher, opens up about his unconventional and often challenging college baseball journey, from COVID disruptions and Tommy John surgery to rediscovering joy in the game.

The interview stems from Tucker’s viral Twitter thread chronicling his baseball and mental health story, which resonated widely. “I wasn’t attempting to try and go viral,” Tucker shared. “I thought I was just telling a story of a human experience… maybe the reason that it went viral was because everybody could relate to it.”

Throughout the conversation, Tucker emphasized the mental shifts he had to make as he matured as an athlete, especially learning to detach from metrics and results. “If you plant a seed and just expect any growth at all, the first sign of growth will excite,” he said, reflecting on the dangers of obsessing over velocity and spin rate.

Instead, he grew to embrace the day-to-day process and the value of being a great teammate. “It was the happiest I’ve ever been playing baseball,” he said of his final year, despite throwing the fewest innings. “I wanted to show up because it was important to watch everyone succeed and everyone smile.”