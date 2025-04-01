On The Clock: 2025 MLB Draft Prospect & RHP Aaron Watson Joins the Show!
The Trinity Christian Academy standout discusses his baseball journey.
Aaron Watson isn’t just one of the top prep right-handed pitchers in the country; he’s a leader, a learner, and someone who’s embraced both the physical and mental sides of development.
In a conversation with Tyler Jennings on On the Clock, the Trinity Christian Academy standout shared his baseball journey, from being thrown into the sport at five years old to becoming a key piece of one of the top high school programs in the nation.
Surrounded by a tight-knit group of teammates, coaches, and family, Watson emphasized the importance of brotherhood and personal growth.
“We’re baseball players, but at the beginning of the day, we’re friends, we’re family, we’re brothers,” he said, underscoring the culture that’s helped shape his competitive edge.
Watson’s development has accelerated rapidly, with a velocity jump that caught national attention. He credits this to a combination of physical strength, mechanical refinement, and—most importantly—a shift in mindset. “I was very worried to fail,” he admitted, reflecting on his spring season.
But by the summer, with his confidence growing, Watson began to believe he truly belonged among the best.
Through mental skills training, including an eight-session course led by former MLB player Brandon Guyer, Watson honed his ability to manage pressure, channel adrenaline, and stay composed.
“You want to have the patience and the calmness of a lamb, but at the same time, you want to have the killer instinct of a lion,” he said of his new approach on the mound.
Heading into his senior season, Watson is more locked in than ever. Focused on dominating the strike zone and sticking to a precise routine, he’s already showing the polish and poise of a pitcher well beyond his years.
Whether he’s facing top competition, preparing for the NHSI, or jotting mental cues inside his cap to stay grounded, Watson continues to rise as both a player and a person.
That quiet confidence, mixed with humility and hunger, is exactly why Watson’s name is one you’ll want to pay attention to on draft day.
