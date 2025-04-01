On The Clock: 2025 MLB Draft Prospect & RHP Aaron Watson Joins the Show!

Aaron Watson isn’t just one of the top prep right-handed pitchers in the country; he’s a leader, a learner, and someone who’s embraced both the physical and mental sides of development.

In a conversation with Tyler Jennings on On the Clock, the Trinity Christian Academy standout shared his baseball journey, from being thrown into the sport at five years old to becoming a key piece of one of the top high school programs in the nation.

Surrounded by a tight-knit group of teammates, coaches, and family, Watson emphasized the importance of brotherhood and personal growth.

“We’re baseball players, but at the beginning of the day, we’re friends, we’re family, we’re brothers,” he said, underscoring the culture that’s helped shape his competitive edge.