College World Series Preview: Louisville Cardinals

Louisville has probably been one of the most overlooked teams in college baseball this year. This is a team that is 40-22 overall and went 15-15 in the ACC conference. That conference record is why many people have counted Louisville out.

Part of the reason for some of their struggles during the regular season is that they faced numerous injuries, particularly to their pitching staff. They lost Parker Detmers early on, who was a key piece of their rotation, and they also lost ace Patrick Forbes for a while.

Despite the injuries, the Cardinals found ways to navigate the season until they acquired a player like Forbes late in the regular season and for the playoffs.

We discussed Louisville in depth on one of our recent podcasts, highlighting how they can be a formidable team if they can resolve their pitching issues and have key players return to health, mainly because their lineup is good already.