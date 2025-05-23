2025 Big 12 Baseball Tournament Day Two Recap

While the Big 12 Tournament hosted in Arlington kicked off yesterday, my first day on site was this morning. Got some eyes on big draft guys in both the 2025 and 2026 class, walk-off winners, and all around fantastic baseball.

Game 1: (12) BYU Cougars v (4) Arizona Wildcats

Rolling into the first game of the day, there was nothing short of fireworks early as Sophomore Owen Kramkowski struck out the side in the first, setting the tone for what would be a six shutout inning performance racking up eight strikeouts flashing a low-mid 90s sinker with a sharp slider in the low-mid 80s, one of my favorite 2026 arms.

The Cats drove in a pair of runs in the second thanks to back-to-back home runs from shortstop Mason White and catcher Adonys Guzman, each of which going off the foul pole, an oddity that you could only see in a movie.

In the following innings, it would be a display of clean defense and Owen Kramkowski mowing down Cougars like it’s his job. His ability to get ahead of hitters made for uncomfortable at bats, throwing 65/92 pitches for strikes (70.7%), and was a huge reason BYU struggled to get any traffic on the bases.