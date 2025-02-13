College Baseball: SEC Conference Preview

2024 was another banner for the sport’s best conference. Five of the top seven national seeds were from the SEC, and those Regional hosts were joined by six more SEC teams that made the NCAA Tournament as Regional 2-seeds.

#1 Tennessee, #2 Kentucky, #3 Texas A&M, and Florida all reached the College World Series. Tennessee and Texas A&M ensured it would be an all SEC affair for the National Championship again. The Vols were the first top overall seed to win the National Championship since Miami did it in 1999.

The SEC will build on their recent dominance in the College World Series as they add baseball powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma to the conference. The two programs have combined for 49 Omaha appearances and eight National Championships.

Unlike the other three Power 4 conferences, these additions won’t impact the overall travel schedule much, but it will be interesting to see how Texas and Oklahoma handle the grueling conference schedule in year one of their new home.